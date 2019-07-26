A man died at a local hospital July 25 while in Multnomah County Sheriff's Office custody after suffering a medical emergency at Inverness Jail in Northeast Portland.
Just before 6 p.m. on Thursday evening, the sheriff's office reported a medical emergency involving an inmate housed in the medium security jail.
The jail is a hub for transporting inmates from different jurisdictions and houses many inmates who have been arrested in Multnomah County after they have been booked at the downtown Multnomah County Detention Center.
Deputies called for medical backup and the man was taken to the hospital, where he died, MCSO spokesman Sgt. Brandon White says.
MCSO is not releasing the inmate's name or personal information until the agency can notify his family. The sheriff's office says the county medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
Last year, 51-year-old Michael R. Hart died during a medical emergency while in custody at MCDC. In 2017, a 31-year-old woman named Dee Glassman died from complications related to methamphetamine use.
