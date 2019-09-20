The proposed incoming CEO of Portland-based health plan manager Cambia Health Solutions was charged Sept. 19 in North Carolina with driving while impaired and misdemeanor child abuse.
The charges against Patrick Conway, 45, stem from a June arrest after a minor car crash where his children were in the car. The News & Observer of Raleigh, N.C. first reported the charges.
Conway is the CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, that state's largest health insurer. In March, Portland nonprofit Cambia announced a partnership with the North Carolina insurer that would make Conway the CEO of both companies.
Cambia is the parent company of six health plans covering 2.6 million patients.
In a statement provided to WW, Cambia spokesman Jared Iskanian said the company was monitoring the legal case in Raleigh.
"We are aware of the situation, and take this matter very seriously," he said. "We are respecting the legal and Blue Cross NC Board processes."
