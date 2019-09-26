A federal bill that would encourage banks to serve cannabis companies in states where pot is legal was voted through the U.S House of Representatives on Sept. 25.
Meghan Walstatter, who owns a cannabis shop in Northeast Portland called Pure Green, says she got kicked out of nine different banks in Oregon before she found one that would consistently support her. She's been with Maps Credit Union since 2016.
"I don't want to pay my employees in cash, I don't want to deal with cash management, I don't want to make tax payments in cash, I want to be able to write a check like everybody else," says Walstatter. "I have way too much going on to try and work the system."
In 2015, a Gresham-based bank became the first bank in the state to allow cannabis growers and manufacturers to open checking accounts. But shortly after, they announced they had ended all the cannabis accounts – roughly 75 – due to demanding federal compliance requirements for banks housing cannabis money.
The bill, which Merkley calls a "common sense fix", now moves to the Republican-controlled Senate—where it's chances of passage are less certain.
"While we continue to work to address broader issues related to the harmful legacy of cannabis prohibition across the country, I am hopeful that we can get the [act] moving quickly through committee, to the Senate floor, and ultimately, to the President's desk," Merkley said.
