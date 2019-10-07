Right-wing rioter Tusitala "Tiny" Toese had his first court appearance this morning after his arrest Oct. 4 on charges of assault stemming from punching a man in the face in June 2018. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Toese has long been one of the most frequent participants in political brawls in Portland streets. He is affiliated with right-wing groups the Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer.
Toese was arrested by the U.S. Marshal Service late Friday at the Portland International Airport, on an outstanding warrant for the alleged assault and harassment charges dating back to 2017.
Toese was released on bail on Oct. 5, and appeared out of custody in court this morning.
Following his short appearance in court, Toese recited a Proud Boy credo in response to press questions: "I'm a proud western chauvinist and I refuse to apologize for creating a modern world."
Toese had been residing in American Samoa after he was indicted in February on assault charges for punching a Portland antifascist who insulted Toese for flying a Trump flag on his truck. (Documents show he told police he committed the attack.)
The presiding judge granted Toese the ability to live in Clark County, Wash. while the case is pending. He is scheduled to next appear in court on Nov. 25. The judge also ruled that Toese could not have any communication with his fellow Proud Boy Donovan Flippo or the man they assaulted in 2018, Timothy Ledwith.
As Toese left the courthouse after being questioned by the press, he said, "God bless everyone." He was flanked by a couple who both identified as members of the Proud Boy group.
Comments