Portland police say more than 55 gunshots were fired at a North Portland home rented out via Airbnb for a Dec. 6 party.
Police officers responded just after 11 pm Friday to an house in North Portland after receiving several reports of gunfire. One woman with a gunshot wound was taken to a nearby hospital. The injury was not life-threatening.
The Police Bureau says officers found evidence of more than 55 gunshots fired at the location, in the 4600 block of North Gantenbein Avenue in the Albina neighborhood. The bureau says multiple guns were found at the scene.
In a photo depicting the street outside of the scene supplied by the bureau, two of the windows of a gray car on the street are shattered from gunfire.
A neighbor who heard the gunfire on Friday night, Lisa Marie White, told WW's news partner KATU-TV that "people were running out of the house where it happened.
"A barrage of gunfire, nonstop, super fast, so many bullets," White told KATU. "You knew it was not fireworks. You could feel the gunfire because it was so close."
The house had been rented for the night on the Airbnb short-term rental platform.
The owner of the home told the news outlet that the person who rented out the location had claimed they were renting it for family.
That's the same answer the owners of a California Airbnb received from a woman who rented their home for Halloween night in October. The woman who rented the Bay Area residence threw a party that night that over 100 people attended. That party devolved into gun violence that left five people dead.
After the deadly California party, Airbnb publicly condemned "party houses," but it was unclear what fell under that umbrella and how the company would enforce its rule besides flagging what it deems "suspicious activity." Its CEO Brian Chesky pledged to create a "rapid response team" for house parties.
Photos show the outside of the North Portland home that hosted the Airbnb guests riddled with gunshots.
The Police Bureau says Aibrnb is helping the bureau locate people who may have been present at the party that night.
