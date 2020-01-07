A Eugene man was charged with bias crime, attempted murder, and strangulation after assaulting a 70-year-old Indian immigrant at the motel she owns.

James Lamb, 53, targeted the victim specifically because of her ethnicity and “expressed desire to rid America of people like her,” the Deschutes County District Attorney said.

Lamb, who was staying as a guest at the Hub Motel in Redmond, allegedly broke into the manager’s office Dec. 31 and attacked the woman. She suffered multiple broken bones but is expected to make a recovery, the district attorney’s office said.

"The victim of this unprovoked assault provided heroic testimony to the grand jury from her hospital bed," Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel said in a statement. "Because of this woman's strength, and because the Oregon Legislature passed a law last year to strengthen Oregon's hate crime law, justice will be delivered in this case. Hate is not tolerated in Deschutes County."

Lamb was charged with attempted murder, bias crime, assault, burglary, strangulation, menacing, and criminal mischief. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon.

This marks the second time in 2020 that an Oregon district attorney invoked the revised bias crime charge, which was updated last year for the first time since 1981.