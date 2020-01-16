Salem attorney Chris Best was charged on Tuesday with assault, strangulation, harassment, and menacing for three separate domestic disputes in 2018 and 2019.
Best, a prominent attorney in Oregon, is a shareholder at Gatti Law Firm, a personal injury firm.
Best often represents injured victims and their families, according to his online biography. He has previously represented plaintiffs in child sex abuse cases. As of October, Best was representing Dr. Bryce Cleary, who is suing Oregon Health and Sciences University for $5.25 million because OHSU allegedly used Cleary's sperm to father over a dozen children without Cleary's consent, according to the lawsuit.
Best and Gatti Law Firm declined to comment on the charges against him, but the firm confirmed that he is still employed as of Jan. 16.
Clackamas County prosecutors said in the 11-count indictment that Best strangled and assaulted a woman on three separate occasions: once in January 2018, once in January 2019, and once in April 2019.
Best was initially arrested in November on charges of strangulation and assault. He posted $8,000 bail and was released.
One of the alleged assaults occurred "in the immediate presence" of Best's children, the affidavit says. The Children's Center, which is a child abuse intervention organization, examined the children for potential child abuse, court records say. The report's findings are confidential.
Best's next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 26, 2020.
