"The Clackamas County District Attorney's office announced today a full investigation into the actions from three years ago as concern Mr. Fesser and the West Linn Police Department," said Police Chief Terry Kruger in a statement. "In light of the recently released transcripts produced through depositions taken after our internal disciplinary investigation was completed, we welcome this investigation with full cooperation and acceptance. Today I placed Sergeant Tony Reeves (the only remaining member of the West Linn Police Department associated with the Fesser case) on paid administrative leave, pending the final outcome of Clackamas County District Attorney's investigation."