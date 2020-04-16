A worker at a Southeast Portland nursing home says she was fired after complaining to her employer that the facility was not following social distancing guidelines, in a lawsuit filed today.
Candy Sizemore-Harvey says Senior Haven on Southeast Foster Road fired her after she warned her boss in March that the facility was in violation of the state order, along with federal guidelines, mandating social distancing.
"Specifically, plaintiff reported that defendant was continuing to encourage its elderly patients to do group activities in violation of state and federal safety rules during the COVID-19 quarantine," the complaint says.
On March 23, Sizemore-Harvey told her employer she believed she needed to self-quarantine. She says she filled out a questionnaire and honestly reported she was feeling sick. The next day, the facility told her to take a sick day, which she did.
"Defendant then falsely accused plaintiff of job abandonment as a pretext and told plaintiff that her employment was terminated," the lawsuit says, adding that the company fired her "because plaintiff had reported information she believed to be evidence of a violation of a state or federal law, rule, or regulation."
Sizemore-Harvey is seeking $950,000 for whistleblower retaliation and sick leave retaliation.
Austin Evans, the managing member at Senior Haven, says the facility has not yet been served papers, so it is unable to provide comment on the allegations. Sizemore-Harvey's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
To date, there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Senior Haven, located 12140 SE Foster Road. Long-term care facilities statewide account for more than half the state's deaths due to COVID-19, and at least 14 deaths can be traced back to another Portland facility called Healthcare at Foster Creek.
Comments