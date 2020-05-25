A second lawsuit filed last week against Healthcare at Foster Creek levels what are at this point familiar allegations against the Southeast Portland nursing home associated with 29 deaths and 119 COVID-19 cases.
But it also adds an extra layer of tragedy with the allegation that the daughter of a resident learned only from Facebook that her father had died.
The Oregonian first reported the second lawsuit.
The $2.4 million lawsuit, filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court, on behalf of the daughter and the estate for David Othello Parker, who died April 7, alleges the nursing home tried to "falsely reassure" the daughter, Davina Marie Parker, that the facility was taking the needed precautions to address the pandemic.
The allegations of a failure to engage in proper sanitation and care practices also are familiar from the state's inspections that ultimately led to the closure of the facility.
Parker was 83 and suffered from dementia. His daughter visited him often before COVID-19, according to the suit, but had been unable to because of the lockdown of nursing facilities.
"Plaintiff was informed of her father's death by reading a Facebook post that said 'RIP David,'" the complaint states. "Shocked and dismayed, Plaintiff called Foster Creek and was told that it had no knowledge of his death. Plaintiff called local hospitals until she found the one where her father had been a patient. The hospital told her what had transpired and that he ultimately died from COVID-19 after a short hospital stay."
