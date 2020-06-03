The next night, Eggleston told an employee of the homeless shelter where he was staying that the woman's boyfriend had thrown the thermos, accidentally hitting her, and that Eggleston had only punched her. He maintained this argument during testimony at his trial.

The jury voted 11-1 to convict Eggleston on the assault charge. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison. He is currently incarcerated at Oregon State Correctional Institution in Salem. His scheduled release date is September 2028.