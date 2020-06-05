A protester who attended a June 2 demonstration in Portland against police killings filed a lawsuit against the city today, alleging that a Portland police officer intentionally launched projectiles at him during the protest.
The protester, named Philip Elias, says that an officer "used a military-style weapon to launch projectiles into Mr. Elias' arm and abdomen, leaving rings of severe dark bruising on his body, causing him pain, discomfort and distress," according to the complaint filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court.
Elias is suing the city for battery and seeking up to $250,000.
"As alleged in this complaint," the lawsuit says, "the City of Portland police officer intentionally launched projectiles into Mr. Elias and attempted to and did cause harmful, offensive physical contact with Mr. Elias, causing Mr. Elias pain, discomfort and distress."
Elias is represented by Portland civil rights lawyer Michael Fuller, who called the lawsuit "the first of many police brutality complaints" that his law firm, Underdog Law, plans to pursue.
"These complaints will continue until Mayor Ted Wheeler stops using military-style weapons against peaceful protesters," Fuller said.
The city of Portland did not respond immediately to WW's request for comment.
