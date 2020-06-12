"I am disappointed, of course, in the decision by the Oregon Supreme Court. I am not completely surprised, since we realized this case would be affected by the surrounding environment concerning the coronavirus pandemic," Mannix wrote. "We disagree with that interpretation. With this ruling in hand, we will ask the Legislature to amend the law to make it clear that the Governor's lockdown powers truly do have a 28-day time limit, even when the Governor declares a general emergency."