"At this critical moment in our nation's history, Multnomah County is ready for real change. Every day for the past 19 days, Oregonians have taken to the streets to demand justice for those killed by police and to call for true accountability in law enforcement," Schmidt said. "In order to move forward, we must be willing to recognize and call out the systemic racism in our criminal justice system and other institutions. We should start by listening to the voices of Black people and other people of color, and most importantly, we have to be prepared to turn speeches and protests into major reforms."