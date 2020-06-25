Tusitala "Tiny" Toese has been released from custody after turning himself in at the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office on June 24.
On June 23, Multnomah County Circuit Judge Benjamin Souede issued a warrant for Toese's arrest after he allegedly violated his probation by beating a man near a Seattle protest zone.
Toese was booked into the Multnomah County Jail at 3:09 pm on Wednesday, court records say. He stayed the night in jail and was released this morning after having a probation violation hearing before a judge.
As WW first reported, Toese's parole officer at the Multnomah County Department of Community Justice initiated the warrant for Toese's arrest June 18.
The DCJ initially wouldn't disclose what prompted the warrant. But newly unsealed documents show it was related to an assault Toese allegedly participated in at Seattle's protest zone.
"I began receiving emails, phone calls and voicemails from people who reported Mr. Toese had participated in an assault that occurred outside of the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) in Seattle, Washington," says the report, written by Toese's parole officer. "Several of the emails included a link to a video, which shows Mr. Toese push another man while some of his associates punch the man and throw the man's cellphone to the ground, breaking it. Another video shows Mr. Toese and his group walking through the CHAZ area."
The report notes that Toese visited Portland on June 4 despite being prohibited from traveling out of Washington state as part of his probation agreement. It concludes by saying Toese's behavior appears unchanged from when his probation began and that he constitutes a danger to the community.
"Based on his recent behavior in Seattle, it is apparent the previous administrative sanction did not initiate behavior change," the report says. "Although the listed violation is considered a technical violation, based on Mr. Toese's actions, it seems apparent Mr. Toese is not willing to comply with the most basic condition of supervision. Based on his history and the recent activity provided on video, Mr. Toese poses a danger to the safety and well-being of the community at this time."
Toese, who lives in rural Southwest Washington, is one of the best-known right-wing figures who visited Portland for political brawls. Since January, Toese has been on probation following an assault conviction. In 2018, he punched a Portland man in the face on a Lloyd District sidewalk—an attack that marked an escalation of violence, since it did not occur at a planned brawl or protest.
