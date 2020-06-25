"Based on his recent behavior in Seattle, it is apparent the previous administrative sanction did not initiate behavior change," the report says. "Although the listed violation is considered a technical violation, based on Mr. Toese's actions, it seems apparent Mr. Toese is not willing to comply with the most basic condition of supervision. Based on his history and the recent activity provided on video, Mr. Toese poses a danger to the safety and well-being of the community at this time."