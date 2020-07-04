Maybe? I'm not a scholar of Oregon labor law. I do know the Camden experiment required a near-perfect storm of favorable circumstances: A state law was already on the books allowing cities to opt into county policing, the local Democratic establishment hated its police force so much it was (uncharacteristically) willing to take on a public employee union, and the Republican governor, Chris Christie, hated public employee unions so much he was (also uncharacteristically) willing to take on cops.