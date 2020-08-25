What Toese did: On Aug. 11, Multnomah County Circuit Judge Kathleen Dailey issued a warrant for Toese's arrest after he violated conditions of his probation agreement stemming from a conviction for a 2018 assault. That agreement prohibits him from attending protests through 2022, and from leaving his home in Vancouver, Wash., except for work, medical appointments, and meetings with his probation officer. The agreement also requires him to wear a GPS tracking device.