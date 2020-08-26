“Figured the times were appropriate for a quick story,” Harkless wrote to lead off his post.

He described a drive to Moda Center for a playoff game, with his little brother and nephew in the car. They were about to get onto the highway, Harkless recalled, when an officer pulled him over.

Instead of telling Harkless why he was stopped, he asked if the car was his and demanded his identification. Upon discovery of Harkless’ identify—a famous athlete—the officer completely changed his behavior and even wished him luck, Harkless said.