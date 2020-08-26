Plaintiffs include Mark Pettibone, who DHS officials swept into an unmarked rental van in July; Christopher David, the U.S. Navy veteran who federal agents beat with a baton; Portland writer and activist Mac Smiff, who federal agents shot in the head with an impact munition, "knocking him to the ground and temporarily blinding him"; and five other protesters who say federal agents assaulted them. Two organizations, the Black Millennial Movement and Rose City Justice, also signed on as plaintiffs.