The sheriffs did offer this olive branch: They would cover the duties of Oregon State Police in their counties while state troopers were deployed to Portland. The Oregon Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police didn't even go that far. Instead, they issued a joint statement that amounted to a protest of Portland's politics. "Abandoning law enforcement, or the need for policing, is not working," the statement read. "It has only shown that it undermines the rule of law and puts our community at greater risk."