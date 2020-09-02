"We are seeing the consequences of our state's choice to do as little as possible to mitigate the risk of harm from COVID-19 within our prisons," OJRC executive director Bobbin Singh said in a statement. "Choices were available that may have prevented the five deaths we have now seen of incarcerated Oregonians who had COVID when they died.…We must accept reality, which is that Oregon is currently failing its incarcerated residents and their loved ones."