One obvious difference is that Toese pleaded guilty. "There are certainly constitutional concerns raised by a sentencing condition like the one you mention," says Steven Wilker, a Portland-based lawyer who specializes in constitutional law. "But any kind of sentence condition restricts liberty, including the liberty to do things that would otherwise be permissible… If a defendant agrees to a particular condition—particularly one, as here, that is related to the charges he faced—as a means of avoiding an otherwise appropriate jail term, it would seem more difficult to argue that such a condition would amount to an unconstitutional condition."