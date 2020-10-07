White people make up the majority of arson and property damage charges police referred to the Multnomah County District Attorney's office amid Portland's nightly racial-justice protests, according to newly-released data for nearly 1,000 adult Portland protesters arrested between May 29 and Oct. 5, 2020.
So far, the District Attorney's office has rejected 666 out of 974—or 68%—of cases that law enforcement referred.
Most of those rejected cases (543 of them) were dismissed in the "interest of justice," which means the deputy district attorney chose not to proceed "based on compelling factors or circumstances" such as the nature of the crime, the defendant's prior record, current office policy and "the impact on the public interest of dismissal." (Another 182 cases are pending.)
Those charging decisions appear to reflect the priorities of new Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt, who has pledged to not pursue most cases against protesters who weren't engaged in violence or property destruction.
The D.A.'s office released the figures today in an interactive database.
Arson and property damage
The data shows that white people make up 9 out of 10 arson charges and 94 out of 125 property damage charges (or 75%) in cases police referred to the D.A.
The D.A.'s office plans to pursue arson charges on 8 of those 10 cases. Out of those eight, five defendants are white, two are Black and one is Hispanic. (Multnomah County District Attorney Spokesman Brent Weisberg says the discrepancy in race between referred and issued arson cases is because "we're reporting on cases at different phases of the process and a number of things can happen between each phase that changes the outcome.")
The D.A.'s office will pursue prosecution for at least 47 of the 125 property damage cases referred by law enforcement. Of those cases, 79% of defendants are white, 14% are Black, 4% are Hispanic and 3% are Asian Pacific Islander.
Public order crimes make up the vast majority of cases law enforcement referred to the D.A.: 902 such cases were referred, and prosecutors will pursue at least 83 of those cases. Public order crimes include disorderly conduct, curfew violations, resisting arrest, riot and interfering with a peace officer.
The second most common category was person crimes: 166 such cases were referred to the District Attorney's office. Person crimes can include assault, recklessly endangering another person, menacing, harassment and unlawful use of a weapon. The D.A. will pursue at least 53 of those cases.
Race
White people represent 77% of all 974 cases law enforcement referred to the district attorney's office. So far, they make up 67% (87) of the 128 cases that prosecutors will pursue.
Yet Black people are overrepresented relative to Portland's population: They make up 10% (94) of the 974 total cases referred to the district attorney's office by law enforcement, and 14% (21) of the 128 cases that prosecutors plan to pursue.
Hispanic people represent 6% of all 974 cases referred to the district attorney's office and 11% (10) of the 128 cases that prosecutors plan to pursue.
Asian Pacific Islanders represent 2% of all 974 cases referred to the district attorney's office. So far, they make up 5% (5) of the 128 cases that prosecutors will pursue.
Another 182 cases are still pending. 79% of those defendants are white, 7% are Black, 5% are Hispanic, 1% are Asian Pacific Islander and 8% are unknown.
Gender
Out of the 974 total cases, 656 are men, 315 are women and three are people whose genders are not identified. Of the cases prosecutors will pursue, 99 protesters are men and 29 are women.
Age
38% of protest cases referred to the D.A.'s office are people ages 18 to 25, 45% are 26 to 25, 13% are 36 to 45, 5% are 46 to 55 and fewer than 1% are over the age of 55.
Out of the 128 cases prosecutors will pursue, 40% of protesters are 18 to 25, 45% are 26 to 35, 9% are 36 to 45 and 5% are 46 to 55.
