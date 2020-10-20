Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Kathleen Dailey sentenced Tusitala "Tiny" Toese, a regular at Portland Proud Boys rallies, to six months in jail on Oct. 20 after he violated conditions of his probation.
In January, Toese pleaded guilty to assault for punching a man on a Northeast Portland sidewalk in 2018. As part of his probation agreement, Toese agreed not to attend protests in Multnomah County for two years.
The court on Tuesday found Toese "in willful violation of [his] probation" after he attended an Aug. 23 rally in downtown Portland in blatant defiance of his probation agreement. During that rally, Toese walked within feet of Portland police officers while there was an active warrant out for his arrest.
The court also found that Toese failed to abide by his probation officer's directive, left the state without permission, failed to report as required and changed his residence without permission.
Toese has been held in the Multnomah County jail since Sept. 1 after a judge issued a warrant for his arrest for violating probation. The state sought to sentence Toese to 12 months in jail; the court imposed a six-month sentence and will credit Toese with time served.
That means Toese is slated to be released from custody around March 2021.
