The Lake Oswego Police Department is investigating after two decapitated deer heads were discovered next to political signs on Oct. 29, five days ahead of the general election.
After 9 a.m. Thursday morning, Lake Oswego police received a report about a deer head placed at the intersection of Greentree Road and Campus Way, next to a sign supporting presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Hours later, after noon that day, they received a second call about another deer head, also on Greentree road, placed next to a Black Lives Matter sign.
The Facebook group called "Respond to Racism LO" that the second head was contained in a black garbage bag and placed on a resident's lawn.
"The message sent is clear and loud," the Facebook group wrote in a Friday post. "We will be mobilizing so stay tuned—for now please keep the families in your hearts and thoughts."
A Lake Oswego police sergeant told The Oregonian that police will investigate the incidents as potential bias crimes.
The agency wrote in a press release that anyone with information relating to the deer heads should call the Lake Oswego Police Department non-emergency line at (503) 635-0238.
