On Friday night, crowds of Black Lives Matter protesters mourned Kevin E. Peterson, Jr., 21, who was killed by Clark County Sheriff's deputies in Hazel Dell, Wash., an unincorporated area 12 miles north of Portland. The killing occurred at a politically fraught time and place: less than a week before the presidential election; across the river from Portland's recurring protests of police brutality; and in the hometown of Patriot Prayer, a right-wing group that brawls with Portland anti-fascists.