My dad's nickname has long been "Dudley Do-Right" in our family. He's a rule follower to the extreme. Invite him to come over at noon and he'll be on your porch at 11:55 am. In 1968, he took a break after his first year of law school at the University of California, Berkeley, to enlist in the U.S. Army and serve in Vietnam. It seemed like the right thing to do, he said, even though he was terrified. He finished his law degree after returning from Da Nang.