A Multnomah County Circuit Court judge dismissed criminal charges against three suspects arrested amid an early Thanksgiving morning vandalism spree, court records say.
Shortly after 1 am on Nov. 26, the Portland Police Bureau responded to reports of a black-clad group breaking windows and vandalizing businesses along Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, including the New Seasons market and a Bank of America.
Police later located a group they say "carr[ied] evidence connecting them to the vandalism," and arrested three people believed to be affiliated with the damage: Chester Hester, 24 Nicole Noriega, 38, and Bailey Willack, 23.
All three were booked into the Multnomah County Jail on 10 counts of criminal mischief. On Nov. 27, Circuit Judge Benjamin Soude dismissed all of the charges, court records say.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said it rejected the cases and referred them back to law enforcement for further investigation.
"We expect that upon the completion of that investigative follow-up, these cases will be resubmitted and rescreened for prosecution," Brent Weisberg, a spokesman for the DA's office, tells WW.
