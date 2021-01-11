The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon charged Cody Melby, 39, with destruction of government property after he shot several bullets into the exterior of the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse in downtown Portland.
Using a 9mm handgun, prosecutors say, Melby fired several rounds into the courthouse's exterior on the evening of Jan. 8. When two security officers exited the building, Melby told them he had a gun. The officers then handcuffed him "without further incident."
According to the criminal complaint, filed Jan. 10 in federal court, Melby jumped the black fence that has surrounded the courthouse since racial justice protests began last summer. He told prosecutors he was there "because I am tired of all the shit you guys have to take."
The complaint says Melby, who lives in the Clackamas County town of Beavercreek, has a YouTube channel with few subscribers but several videos with "statements that subscribe to the 'Alt-Right' ideology of 'Stop the Steal' and QAnon conspiracy theories," prosecutors wrote.
In his most recent video, posted Jan. 5, prosecutors wrote, Melby appears to be standing outside of the Oregon State Capitol building in Salem. In the video, Melby identifies himself as a veteran and states that "an illegal coup attempt" has "'weakened our nation and public confidence in our constitution'" and subverted the democratic process," the complaint says.
In the video, Melby calls on President Donald Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act, and he calls for the arrest of multiple elected officials including Gov. Kate Brown and Mayor Ted Wheeler, as well as media figures Anderson Cooper and Mark Zuckerberg. He also says that city officials have allowed "Antifa to grow into a terrorist organization."
Federal Protective Service officers located five spent 9mm bullet casings, three spent bullets and three bullet holes into plywood attached to the building's stone columns, prosecutors said.
According to the DOJ's website, the crime of destruction of government property is punishable by up to $250,000 or 10 years in prison if the property damage exceeds $100.
