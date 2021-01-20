The Oregon Department of Justice reached a settlement Jan. 14 with former senior assistant attorney general Heather Van Meter, who filed a tort claim notice in June 2020 alleging she was harassed in the workplace by Steve Lippold, the department's chief trial counsel, and Marc Abrams, the assistant attorney in charge of employment litigation for the state.
According to the settlement agreement, obtained by WW, the state will pay Van Meter $190,000 for "damages on account of personal injuries."
Van Meter is represented by Portland attorney Sean Riddell, who said, "Ms. Van Meter appreciates the ODOJ's willingness to resolve her claim."
The DOJ issued the following statement: "We are pleased that this matter has come to a satisfactory resolution, and we wish Ms. Van Meter all the best in her future endeavors."
