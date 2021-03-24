A photo of the pair at the U.S. Capitol shows Jonathanpeter wearing a hat that says "Proud Boys," as well as the group's signature dark button-up shirt with the yellow Proud Boys insignias. In the photo, he is also flashing the "OK" hand signal associated with the white power movement. Matthew is posing next to him wearing an American flag neck gaiter and holding a large and very frayed "Don't Tread on Me" flag.