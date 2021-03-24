The FBI of Portland announced Wednesday afternoon that it arrested two Oregon brothers on federal charges stemming from their alleged involvement at the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
FBI agents arrested Jonathanpeter Allen Klein, 21, inin Heppner, Ore. and Matthew Leland Klein, 24, in Sherwood, Ore., on March 23. Local court records show the older Klein is a resident of Sherwood, a suburb.
They are the first Oregon residents to be charged in the riot at the Capitol.
On March 19, a grand jury indicted both brothers on charges of conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, destruction of government property, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds, federal court filings show.
According to prosecutors, Jonathanpeter is a "self-identified member of the Proud Boys."
A photo of the pair at the U.S. Capitol shows Jonathanpeter wearing a hat that says "Proud Boys," as well as the group's signature dark button-up shirt with the yellow Proud Boys insignias. In the photo, he is also flashing the "OK" hand signal associated with the white power movement. Matthew is posing next to him wearing an American flag neck gaiter and holding a large and very frayed "Don't Tread on Me" flag.
Federal prosecutors allege that Jonathanpeter notified his boss in late December that he needed time off work from Jan. 4 to 8 so he and his brother could attend the "stop the steal rally in DC."
On Dec. 29, prosecutors allege, Matthew messaged another person on Instagram and asked if they were planning to go to Washington D.C. The person responded yes and asked Matthew the same, court filings say.
"Yep! Got the time off and am going with one of my bro's. stoked af," Matthew allegedly responded.
Prosecutors allege that, shortly after 2 pm on Jan. 6, photos and videos show the brothers standing on top of a wall at the Capitol Building, and that Matthew appears to assist others up onto the wall which is "within the restricted area of the Capitol grounds."
Once inside the Capitol Building at 2:16 pm, prosecutors say, Jonathanpeter "engage[d] in a celebratory exchange with an identified member of the Proud Boys… and displayed a Proud Boys hand signal."
At about 2:28, prosecutors say, Matthew exited the building through a window. Meanwhile, at that same time, Jonathanpeter allegedly made his way with a group of insurrectionists into the capitol's Rotunda.
"After both defendants left or had been ejected from the Capitol Building and regrouped, they appeared to be determined that the attack on the Capitol continue," charging documents say. "The defendants made their way to the Capitol's secure North Side Door."
Prosecutors allege that the brothers, with the help of other rioters, were able to forcibly wrench open the door.
"The defendants' actions created a dangerous scenario that directly interfered with law enforcement's efforts to secure the building," prosecutors say. "That they did so as part of a second or third wave of attacks—with knowledge of the mayhem that had already unfolded at the Capitol—shows their reckless disregard for others and the danger posed by these two actors."
Prior to the insurrection, both brothers attended Proud Boys rallies in Oregon, prosecutors allege.
Jonathanpeter reportedly attended a Sept. 7, 2020 rally in Salem where a group of Proud Boys and Trump loyalists clashed with a small group of Black Lives Matter protesters. Prosecutors say photos show Jonathanpeter shooting a paintball gun at "unidentified targets" during the clash.
Separately, prosecutors allege, Matthew attended the Sept. 26 Proud Boys rally in North Delta Park. As he was leaving the protest, he rode in the bed of a truck with two other men, all of whom allegedly had paintball guns, court documents say.
From the truck, Portland Police recovered five paintball guns and five shields—one of which said "Fuck BLM"—three baseball bats, an axe handle and a loaded 9 mm handgun, which Matthew allegedly admitted was his, prosecutors say.
As a result, Multnomah County prosecutors in October of 2020 charged Matthew Klein with two counts of Possession of a Loaded Firearm in a Public Place. He pleaded guilty in December and is scheduled for a trial readiness hearing April 2.
An 18-year-old named Phillip Edward Klein was also in the truck bed with Matthew, Multnomah County prosecutors allege. It is unclear how he is related to Matthew and Jonathanpeter, though he and Matthew listed the same home address in court filings. Phillip Klein faces one count of possession of a loaded firearm in a public place.
