A neighbor of Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic today sued him in Clackamas County Circuit Court, alleging the Bosnian Beast dumped concrete, trash and rocks over a fence dividing their properties in West Linn.
In the lawsuit, Oregon rancher Kent Seida seeks $8,674 from Nurkic for trespassing onto his cattle grazing property by dumping objects over the fence line. The two men own land side by side in Clackamas County.
"On or about April 23, 2021, Defendant caused debris including trash, tree limbs, concrete, and rocks from the Nurkic Property to be dumped over the fence and onto the Seida Property," the lawsuit says. (The date appears to be a typo, since April 23 has not yet occurred this year.) "In the process, the fence on the Seida Property was damaged."
It's not clear if Seida believes the 6-foot-11-inch basketball player dumped the trash and tree limbs over the fence, but the lawsuit blames "Nurkic's actions" for the damage.
The lawsuit says Seida is seeking the cost of removing the debris and repairing the fence. Seida says Nurkic didn't respond to a personal demand for payment.
The Seida family has an extensive history of property disputes in civil court, including a lawsuit against the Wilsonville School District and four lawsuits against the town of Lincoln City. Kent Seida's lawyer could not be reached for comment.
Nurkic could not be reached for comment through the Trail Blazers' front office. He is set to start his fourth game back from injury tonight in Moda Center against the Milwaukee Bucks.
