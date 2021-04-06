"After about a half-hour they realized Wicklund was not a new AIC, potentially exposed to [COVID], and should not have been with the other ten AICs," the complaint alleges. "Wicklund was then moved to another holding cell with two other AICs that were not on quarantine, potentially exposing them to [COVID]. Instead of quarantining Wicklund, he was placed back into dorm 10 with healthy AICs, thereby exposing the AICs to [COVID]."