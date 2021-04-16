By late morning, crowds formed on the side of Lents Park, about 200 yards from where the body of the shooting victim still lay uncovered behind red police tape. The assembled people included several survivors of violence, including Letha Winston, whose son Patrick Kimmons was killed by Portland police in 2018, and Demetria Hester, who was assaulted by Jeremy Christian the night before he committed two murders in 2017. Both led the crowd in chants: “All cops are bastards!”