Why it matters: The most substantial information in the probable cause affidavit filed April 14 by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office comes from the alleged firsthand account of an unnamed police informant. That suggests that when protesters in “black bloc” garb marched to the police union hall and some of them set its doorway on fire, among their ranks was a mole. The strongest piece of evidence against Raven-Guido (recently a University of Oregon journalism student) is the word of an informant with a history of providing “credible and reliable information on multiple prior investigations.” Word that someone in the black bloc was informing to police sparked rancor among activists on social media last week—but did not seem to hamper further vandalism.