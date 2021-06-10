“Nobody officially ‘owns’ the temporary York installation,” Hawthorne tells WW. “Parks has a policy that allows impromptu tributes and memorials to remain, as long as they are not a danger to the public. The sculpture as constructed by the artist wasn’t intended to be permanent nor built to weather the elements, so it can’t be accessioned into the collection and will have to come down at some point. No decisions have been made as to what will go there permanently, but RACC is in communication with the artist in the meantime.”