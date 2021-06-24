Last Friday, a riot broke out as Proud Boys and antifascists faced off at Clackamette Park in Oregon City. The fight, set off by leftists taking and burning an American flag, grew to include people hitting each other with sticks and spraying orange clouds of mace.
The Oregon City Police Department released a statement on June 23 saying the city was cancelling park reservations for this upcoming Friday for those who had been involved in the riot.
And whose reservation, exactly, was cancelled? Daniel Tooze, a known Proud Boy who provided volunteer security for the Multnomah County Republican Party on May 6 for a recall vote at a Southeast Portland church.
(A few weeks later, Tooze told WW that “I identify as a Proud Boy whenever I feel like it, just like I would if I was an Elk member. Proud Boys don’t come from a factory in Kentucky. They’re just regular people. They’re Democrats, Republicans, they’re Black, they’re white, they’re actually more diverse than the population.”)
Records of the reservations were first obtained by The Portland Tribune. Tooze had a reservation listed from 4 p.m to 8 p.m, and put down 51 as the number of expected attendants. The reservation was labelled as being for “horse shoes and dinner for flag wave.”
A spokesperson for Oregon City confirmed to WW that the reservation booked under Daniel Tooze’s name was canceled for this Friday.
“Any current reservation for individuals involved in that incident have been canceled,” the police department said in a June 23 statement. “Future requests for reservations by any of the individuals involved in that incident will be denied. The City is in the process of reviewing its park reservation policy.”
The statement signaled that the police department would be working alongside the district attorney’s office to identify those at the riot who committed crimes and prosecute them.
Oregon City released its own statement, echoing the police department: “In an effort to protect our community from future acts of violence and to preserve the integrity of Oregon City parks the City of Oregon City is canceling reservations by the same person who reserved Clackamette Park on Friday, June 18. The City does not take this action lightly, however, we are not willing to risk further property damage and personal injury caused by the unacceptable behavior of a small group of individuals.”
