Oregon City released its own statement, echoing the police department: “In an effort to protect our community from future acts of violence and to preserve the integrity of Oregon City parks the City of Oregon City is canceling reservations by the same person who reserved Clackamette Park on Friday, June 18. The City does not take this action lightly, however, we are not willing to risk further property damage and personal injury caused by the unacceptable behavior of a small group of individuals.”