“Emergency preparedness plans that meet the realities of our current world and environment should have already been created and shared,” OJRC attorney Juan Chavez wrote. “And yet, we continue to hear from AICs [adults in custody] that they are stuck fending for themselves despite clear warnings to the State that preemptive action should have been taken. Quite simply, it should not take an unprecedented heat wave to remind prison administrators to clean their air conditioning filters. It is unacceptable, and possibly unconstitutional.”