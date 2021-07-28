Did they fix it? Kind of. Inmates might still be transferred to a prison where the gang they’re trying to avoid is held. “Based on lessons learned from the 2020 wildfire evacuations,” however, Black says, “future evacuations will include greater separation of the evacuated populations from one another (if more than one institution is evacuated to the same location) and the receiving institution’s AIC population will also have modified operations (e.g., meals in place, showering and recreating separately, etc.).”