Gunfire Injures Five Men at Vigil for Old Town Nightclub Shooting Victim

One night after a shooting in an Old Town club killed a 25-year-old Portland man, police say five more men were wounded at a vigil at the same nightclub.

JaMarie Herring Sr. was shot and killed early Sunday morning inside Mingle Lounge, a cocktail bar on the corner of Northwest Everett Street and 4th Avenue. Police say at least 40 people were in the club when Herring was killed, but none have spoken to investigators.

At 11:03 pm Sunday night, police were dispatched again to Mingle Lounge after gunfire erupted at a vigil for Herring. Police say five men, ranging in age from 21 to 32, were struck by bullets.

“Officers located evidence that at least 50 rounds were fired,” the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement Monday. “It’s not clear how many firearms were involved, but it is believed to be more than one.

“Investigators believe the gunfire broke out at a vigil for a homicide victim that was killed at the same location Sunday morning,” the police statement continued. “There were numerous people there and many potential witnesses. None remained to speak to officers about what they saw.”

An email to Mingle Lounge seeking comment was not immediately returned, and no one answered the club’s phone.

The two shootings at Mingle are the latest sign that violence killing Black Portlanders at a rate seen nowhere else in the country has moved into the city’s central entertainment district in Old Town as bars reopen.

Earlier this month, WW examined how Old Town nightclubs are drawing record crowds as pandemic restrictions ease—but in a place where the Police Bureau had disbanded its nightlife unit. On multiple weekends, gunfire has sounded around last call, as the bars let out. Nightclubs have hired armed security—in one instance, two blocks south of Mingle, a team of private military contractors patrols Northwest Couch Street, displaying a semiautomatic rifle to disperse patrons.

The killing of Herring was Portland’s 61st homicide in 2021, and the eighth in August.