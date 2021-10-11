Two Women Prisoners “Walk Away” From Commissary Job Site in Salem

Two women incarcerated at Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville walked away from their job site at the Department of Corrections’ commissary building, located in Salem, on Oct. 11.

DOC announced Monday morning that Brandy Woodward, 45, and Shelly Radan, 43, walked away from an onsite work crew shortly after 9 am, and that they were last seen heading toward a Dick’s Sporting Goods on Lancaster Drive.

DOC spokeswoman Jennifer Black says Woodward and Radan were both employed at the commissary building—a job that’s considered a “coveted assignment that goes to women who have clear disciplinary records for six months,” according to an Oregonian report from 2019.

The department says Woodward began her sentence in April for drug offenses and her release was set for January 2024. Radan entered DOC custody in November with an expected release in September 2024, following a conviction on two counts of burglary.

DOC put out its initial notice about Radan and Woodward around 11 am Monday. About two hours later, it issued an update: “These women should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach.”

DOC says its Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the Oregon State Police are investigating.

Coffee Creek—which is the only women’s prison in Oregon—is located about 35 miles north of Salem, where the women’s work site is located.

The last time DOC reported an inmate had wandered off from a facility was in August, when 52-year-old Quoc Ngyuen walked away from a work crew at Columbia River Correctional Institution in Portland. Oregon State Police and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nguyen the next day, Aug. 11, and returned him to custody.

A different DOC escape, in April, became an international incident after Jedaiah Lunn, 35 at the time, walked away from a work crew near the Gales Creek Campground. While out of custody, Lunn allegedly attacked two elderly women with a stick, fracturing one of their skulls. The women were Japanese citizens, and the attack caused the Japanese Consulate to question DOC’s security protocols.