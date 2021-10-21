U.S. Attorney for Oregon Finalists Named

Aftermath of confrontation at the federal courthouse in July 2020. (Kody Whiteaker)

A list of seven finalists for the top federal prosecutor’s job in the state, the U.S. attorney for Oregon, was released Oct. 19 by U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley.

The position has been held on an interim basis since Feb. 28 by Scott Asphaug, who replaced Billy Williams. Typically, new presidents select U.S. attorneys from names submitted by each state’s U.S. senators.

The finalists for Oregon include Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel; Vivek Kothari and Vamshi Reddy, former federal prosecutors now in private practice; and current assistant U.S. attorneys Craig Gabriel, Joseph Huynh, Rachel Sowray and Natalie Wight.

Each candidate will now be interviewed by a selection committee previously named by Wyden and Merkley. The public can also comment by contacting Wyden’s office by Nov. 5.