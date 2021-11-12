Terry Bean Sues Oregon State Bar

The long-running legal saga of Terry Bean, the gay rights advocate and real estate investor, took another turn last week when Bean sued the Oregon State Bar in U.S. District Court to block an investigation of his former attorney.

Bean faces criminal trial in Eugene in January on charges he sexually abused a teenage boy in 2013.

He says in the lawsuit that a bar investigation of his former attorney, Derek Ashton, could reveal privileged attorney-client communication that would prejudice his criminal trial. (The bar is investigating Ashton for his actions in seeking a civil compromise with the young man Bean is accused of abusing.)

Bean is asking the court for an injunction against the bar to block what he says would be the “unfair and unconstitutional advantage that the prosecutor would gain” from disclosure of his communications with Ashton.

Bar spokeswoman Kateri Walsh says the bar isn’t seeking any privileged information and plans to continue its investigation of Ashton.