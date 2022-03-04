Feds Charge Former Beaverton Mayor With Possession of Child Pornography

Federal prosecutors on March 3 charged former Beaverton Mayor Dennis “Denny” Doyle, 73, with one count of possession of child pornography.

In a statement released Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon alleged that, between November 2014 and December 2015, Doyle “knowingly and unlawfully possessed digital material containing child pornography, including images depicting minors under twelve.”

Charging documents say the materials had been “mailed, shipped, or transported using any means or facility of interstate or foreign commerce.” FBI Portland’s Child Exploitation Task Force investigated the case, according to prosecutors.

Doyle began his first mayoral term in 2009. During the 2020 general election, he lost by about six percentage points to Beaverton City Councilor Lacey Beaty.

Doyle is expected to make his first court appearance in federal court this afternoon. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted.