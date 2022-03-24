Prosecutors Use “Tiny” Toese’s Kmart Parking Lot Speech to Make Case He Should Remain in Jail

Tusitala "Tiny" Toese speaks to a crowd of Proud Boys in the parking lot of a vacant Kmart on Aug. 22, 2021. (Justin Yau)

Prosecutors on Wednesday announced that right-wing street brawler Tusitala “Tiny” Toese was booked in Multnomah County Jail this week after law enforcement extradited him from Washington state on a warrant.

Toese, 25, faces charges for assault, unlawful use of a weapon, riot and criminal mischief stemming from a Proud Boys event that he emceed in an empty Kmart parking lot in Northeast Portland last summer.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office handed down a 13-count indictment against Toese on December 16. That same day, a judge signed a warrant for Toese’s arrest. Law enforcement extradited him from Washington late Tuesday night, according to the DA’s Office.

During Toese’s March 23 arraignment, prosecutors argued that he should be held without bail pending a preventative detention hearing—in part because of the comments he made while giving speeches on stage.

“In reference to a perceived belief that Antifa would appear at the rally,” prosecutors wrote, Toese said: “Well guess what’s going to happen to your fascist heroes today if they show up and try to attack somebody. They’re going to get an ass whooping.”

He also said “it’s going to be 1776″ if Portland elected officials “keep poking a sleeping bear,” according to prosecutors.

Later on, prosecutors said, he directly addressed a group of journalists and streamers: “That’s our message to you Antifa: the Americans are coming out and they’re sick and tired of this shit. If we have to fight fire with fire we’re going to fucking do it. Fuck Antifa.”

Tusitala "Tiny" Toese, left, faces criminal charges for his actions in this Kmart parking lot in 2021. (Justin Yau)

Prosecutors also cited Toese’s lengthy history at right-wing protests in the Pacific Northwest.

“Defendant, prior to the above-described incidents, has been involved in a large number of protest events since 2017,” prosecutors wrote, “and has been criminally charged in several jurisdictions in Washington and Oregon.”

The judge concurred with the District Attorney’s Office. Toese is currently being held in the Multnomah County Detention Center pending a preventative detention hearing, and no security amount has been set.



