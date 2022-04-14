Multnomah County Corrections Union Endorses Sheriff Candidate Capt. Derrick Peterson

The union that represents corrections deputies in the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office has endorsed Capt. Derrick Peterson in the county’s first contested sheriff’s race in over a decade.

Multnomah County Corrections Deputies Association President Matt Ingram notified Peterson of the endorsement in an April 12 letter, writing that the union selected him “after much consideration and a vote of our membership.”

That’s a major boost for Peterson, whose challenger, Undersheriff Nicole Morrissey O’Donnell, has secured a spate of powerful endorsers including outgoing Sheriff Mike Reese, the Portland Fire Fighters’ Association, former Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill and the sheriffs in Clackamas, Washington and Hood River Counties.