Specialist Who Scrubbed Intel’s Silicon Wafers Says Fellow Contractors Created Racially Hostile Workplace

Valoria Harris says a co-worker left this photoshop in her cubicle as retaliation. (Courtesy of Michael Fuller)

Valoria Harris’ job was hard enough. She was a diffusion specialist at Intel’s campus in Hillsboro, which involved cleaning dangerous equipment: “dishwashers of acid,” Harris calls them, that scrub the silicon wafers that the company turns into computer chips.

Then came the racist jokes, Harris alleges, and the photo of a Nazi that someone hung up in her cubicle last August—digitally altered with Gov. Kate Brown’s face.

Harris knew who did it, she says in a federal lawsuit filed today. Her coworker flaunted the statewide mask mandate. Harris had been complaining about it, she alleges, and the coworker retaliated.

All of this is laid out in a lawsuit filed July 13 in U.S. District Court. Harris is suing her coworker, boss, and Avantor, the Intel contractor she worked for, of subjecting her to a “racially hostile work environment” and retaliating against her when she reported it.

Avantor did not respond to a request for comment.

According to the complaint, it was a running gag among coworkers that there could only be one Black Avantor employee on Intel’s campus at a time. After Harris was hired, there were two. Harris says her boss and her coworker openly joked, “it’s time to hang his ass up,” referring to the other Black employee.

In the lawsuit, Harris says she left the job after her paperwork requesting medical leave was mysteriously delayed. “I didn’t feel safe,” she tells WW.

Neither Avantor or Intel has taken any responsibility for the Nazi imagery or the jokes, Harris says in the lawsuit, and her coworker remained on campus. He was a member of the electric union, and Avantor didn’t want trouble, according to the legal complaint.

Leaving her job was hard for Harris, a 31-year-old Navy veteran, who is raising a son alone and was unemployed for months. She drained the savings that she’d planned on using as a down payment on a home, she tells WW.

Her attorney, Michael Fuller, is demanding $245,000 in damages on her behalf. Fuller reached out to Intel, he said, but was told it was Avantor’s problem, not theirs.

An attorney for Intel declined to comment.

Avantor is a Fortune 500 company based in Pennsylvania. In March 2021, Intel awarded it a “Supplier Achievement Award” for its “COVID-19 response.”