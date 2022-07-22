Tenant in North Portland Sues Housing Nonprofit, Alleging Drafty Building Had Rodents and Camping in Hallways

In June, Lisa McConnell sued Reach CDC. Her complaints are echoed in a new lawsuit from the tenants of another Reach building.

On Friday, a senior tenant living at a North Portland affordable housing building sued the property owner for alleged poor conditions inside and outside of the building—including overflowing trash receptacles that attracted rodents and pests, inadequate weatherproofing that allowed in rain and heat, and criminal activity and squatting in hallways by non-residents who got inside.

Reach Community Development Corporation owns McCuller Crossing, where the plaintiff Delores Taylor lives, as well as 35 other affordable hosing buildings in the Portland Metro area, making it the city’s largest affordable housing developer.

The lawsuit filed today by the local law firm Olsen Daines requests a trial by jury. For the past year, it alleges, “the premises at the McCuller Crossing Apartments substantially lacked operable and effective door locks, resulting in criminal activity including harassment, ‘camping’ in common areas by non-tenants, and incidents of non-tenants littering and looting common areas.”

Lauren Schmidt, a spokesperson for Reach CDC, said on Friday that “We have not seen what was filed and will need to review.”

This is the second lawsuit filed against Reach CDC this spring by disgruntled tenants at low-income apartment buildings.

A group of tenants at the Allen Fremont Plaza in Northeast Portland filed a cluster of lawsuits in June that echo many of the allegations listed in today’s lawsuit, filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

The five lawsuits filed in June allege egregious conditions inside the building including bug and pest infestations, wanton criminal activity in hallways from non-residents due to lack of security and inadequate bathroom availability that forced residents to defecate and urinate on themselves. (Reach said in a statement at the time that it had rectified the issues and were responsive to resident concerns.)

68-year old Gary Bailey is one of the plaintiffs who lives at the Allen Fremont building, where he’s lived for five years. He says inadequate bathrooms at the facility caused him to have to defecate in the parking lot twice and once on himself. He says an inoperable elevator for a time resulted in disabled residents having to crawl up and down stairs. Bailey adds that “you can see drug activity happening in and outside of the building.”



