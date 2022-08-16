Mary’s Club Bouncer Shot Two Men While On The Job, Alleges Lawsuit

On July 29, three men were shot outside Mary’s Club in downtown Portland.

One, 19-year-old Lauren Teyshawn Abbott, Jr., was killed. Another, 23-year-old Kolby Ross, was badly injured. The two were returning from a tattoo festival when they were shot by the club’s bouncer, Jascha Manny, according to Ross’ lawyer, Michael Fuller.

Manny, according to an Oregonian report, was also wounded. No arrests have been made, and the case is now before a grand jury. A spokesperson for the police said he had nothing more to share.

Ross was hospitalized for two gunshot wounds to the chest, and one to his knee. He was unarmed, according to his lawyer.

Ross, meanwhile, filed suit earlier this month, accusing Manny of assault. Yesterday, he moved to hold Manny’s employer accountable. Mary’s Club was added as a defendant.

“He was employed. He was on the clock. He was working security,” said Fuller.

Fuller obtained records from the club showing that Manny had clocked in to work that night—and clocked out at exactly 9:30 pm, one minute before the police arrived.

According to an email exchange with the club shared by Fuller, Manny was manually clocked out by another employee “for payroll reasons.”

Manny’s certification as an armed security guard expired and was never renewed, according to records from the Department of Public Safety Standards & Training.

He was, however, certified as an unarmed security guard. That certification is now under review.