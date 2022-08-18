Grand Jury Declines to Indict Mary’s Club Bouncer for Murder

The Mary’s Club security guard who shot two men in front of the iconic downtown strip club July 29, killing one and severely wounding the other, will not be charged with murder.

Jascha Manny faced charges of assault and murder until a grand jury returned a “no true bill” this afternoon, according to Michael Fuller, attorney for one of the victims. A spokesperson for Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the grand jury’s decision and said the office could not comment on the evidence that was presented.

But Fuller said prosecutors had obtained video of the incident and he was given an account of what it showed, which he shared with WW.

Lauren Teyshawn Abbott, Jr., 19, fired at Manny first, according to Fuller. Manny shot back, killing Abbott. Kolby Ross, 23, was standing behind Abbott and was shot three times, twice in the gut and once in the knee. He was hospitalized, and is now recovering at home.

Fuller said he was told that Manny had shot a third person, as well.

Another noteworthy element of the case: Manny is white. Ross is Black, as was Abbott.

Fuller filed a lawsuit earlier this month on behalf of Ross, accusing Manny of assault and his employer, Mary’s Club, of negligence. Fuller obtained records from Mary’s Club that shows Manny was manually clocked out a minute before police were called to the scene. Manny was a licensed security guard, but his license to hold a gun while doing so was expired.

The Portland Police Bureau did not immediately respond to a request for comment on what their investigation of the shooting revealed.